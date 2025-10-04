Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 4 (ANI): Australia and Sri Lanka shared a point each, after their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fixture at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium was abandoned without a ball being bowled owing to rain in Colombo on Saturday.

The showers had delayed the toss, and the rain intensified soon after. With no signs of a slowdown, the two captains shook hands with the match being called off about two and a half hours after the scheduled start.

Sri Lanka will take some relief from the result, especially after their loss in the opening game against co-hosts India and with Australia coming into this clash as the favourites to win. Sri Lanka is still searching for their first ODI win against the defending champions, as per ICC.

With the two teams sharing a point each, Australia now sit atop the points table with three points, having won their tournament opener against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka opened their account in the ongoing tournament and are now fifth in the eight-team points table.

Australia had arrived into the contest on the back of an impressive result against White Ferns in their opening fixture with the defending champions looking in fine fettle as they clinched an 89-run triumph against New Zealand.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka were bested by India in the tournament's opening encounter in Guwahati, sealing a 59-run win (DLS method).

Sri Lanka will play their next match against England on October 11 after a 10-day break, having last played India in the World Cup opener on September 30.

Australia will continue stay in Colombo to face Pakistan on October 8 before heading to Visakhapatnam to play India on October 12. (ANI)

