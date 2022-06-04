Paris [France], June 4 (ANI): After dominating the American Coco Gauff in the final to clinch her second French Open title on Sunday, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek registered a massive 35 wins on the trot, matching Venus Williams' record for the longest winning streak by a women's player in this century.

Swiatek achieved this staggering feat against Coco Gauff in the women's singles final of the French Open 2022, where she dominated the American by 6-1, 6-3 to win the Roland Garros singles crown.

While both these women have recorded the most straight victories since the 2000s, they are still way shy of the all-time record owned by Martina Navratilova, who won a massive 74 consecutive matches in 1984.

The records for Swiatek do not end there as she also became the youngest woman to win more than one Grand Slam since Maria Sharapova won her second major at the age of 19 at the US Open in 2006.

Swiatek's latest triumph is her sixth title of the year, all coming in a row during her winning streak (following Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome). She is the first player to win six titles in a row since Justine Henin in 2007 and 2008.

Swiatek continued a pattern of dominance when she reaches championship matches. In her last nine finals, the Polish has dropped a total of 32 games -- an average of three-and-a-half games lost per final.

The flawless Swiatek needed one hour and eight minutes to defeat Gauff 6-1, 6-3. (ANI)

