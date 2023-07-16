Barcelona [Spain], July 16 (ANI): FC Barcelona's latest recruit Ilkay Gundogan explained his reason to leave Manchester City after completing the historic treble with the Blues last season.

Gundogan decided to join the Spanish Giants on a free transfer after his contract expired with the English club on June 30. He explained that he is excited to link up with Barcelona's young squad, and is looking to help the likes of Gavi, Pedri, and Ansu Fati reach their full potential.

After arriving in Barcelona, Gundogan said as quoted by Goal.com, "It's a dream come true. I remember myself being a child and watching the Barca under Pep and (Frank) Rijkaard, and since then I'm following the club for nearly all the seasons through. Obviously, I've been here a few times, been at the stadium a few times, I've played here and came also as a spectator and now I feel very proud and I'm very happy to be part of this club."

He further went on to highlight his expectations with the club and his eagerness to improve the young talented players that made their way into the senior team after coming through the ranks.

"I expect great football, I think there's a lot of potential in the team, we have a very young squad and I hope that I can, with my experience, help the younger players to bring them to the next level, I think the base is there, the potential is there, we just need to show it next season and that's why I came, that's why I joined. I'm full of motivation and dedication," Gundogan added.

Gundogan was the first signing of the Pep Guardiola era. He has played a pivotal role in the success Manchester City has enjoyed over the past six years.

His most remarkable moment with the Blues came in the final game of the 2021/22 Premier League season. He came on from the bench and scored a dramatic late brace that completely turned around the tables from 2-0 down to seal a 3-2 win over Aston Villa and so seal the Premier League title.

He repeated a similar feat as he struck twice in the 2023 FA Cup final to help City beat Manchester United 2-1. His breathtaking opener with a volley in 12 seconds became the quickest goal in FA Cup final history.

The German ended his career with the Blues after winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League trophy. (ANI)

