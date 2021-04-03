Manchester [UK], April 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Leicester City clash in the Premier League, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is confident that defender John Stones will be able to rectify his mistakes when he will play at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

After having outstanding form for the Premier League leaders this season, Stones earned a first England cap in more than 14 months. He played all three games for England in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 26-year-old was caught in possession to gift Poland an equaliser but made amends when his headed assist to Harry Maguire helped secure a 2-1 win that moved England at the top of Group I.

"It's a good question about what he thought happened, but he made the winning goal. He was there, and if you are not there -- you don't jump with this aggression -- then his mind wasn't in the right position. But I'm pretty sure his body language was good after what happened," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"If I feel I have to use him I will use him. I'm pretty sure he's ready for tomorrow. I'm so glad he played three games at a high level," the City boss added.

City is currently leading the Premier League table with 71 points, with a 14-point lead on second-placed and arch-rivals Manchester United. (ANI)

