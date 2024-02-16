Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday congratulated India's spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin for completing 500 wickets in Test cricket and said that in "AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER."

Ashwin on Friday added another gem to his illuminated crown as he became the second Indian to complete 500 wickets in Tests. The star spinner achieved the feat during the third Test against England. Ashwin was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler To Pick 500 Test Wickets.

Tendulkar took to X and praised 'one-in-a-million bowler' Ashwin for achieving a massive career milestone.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1758429493218455805

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2024 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details, Match Timings in IST and All You Need to Know About NBA All-Star Weekend.

"500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!" Tendulkar posted on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also hailed the spinner's outstanding talent and unwavering commitment that have left a lasting mark in cricketing history.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1758427803408822543

"Hats off to @ashwinravi99 for achieving an incredible feat of securing 500 test wickets. Your outstanding talent and unwavering commitment have left a lasting mark in cricketing history," Shah posted on X.

https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1758433832838328520

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri commended "astronaut" Ashwin's "great performance" and said, "The Astronaut goes into orbit. Great performance by a top-class operator to get to Club 500. Well done, @ashwinravi99 #Ashwin500 #IndvsEng"

https://twitter.com/mkstalin/status/1758431483608613231

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also praised the 37-year-old spinner's "SPINtacular milestone" and wrote, "Breaking Records & Crafting Dreams, that's Chennai's own boy, @ashwinravi99! With every turn, he weaves a tale of determination and skill, marking a truly SPINtacular milestone! Hats off to Ashwin's magical spin, masterfully securing his 500th Test wicket in the annals of cricket history. Here's to more wickets and wins for our very own legend!"

Ashwin is the ninth bowler in Test history to breach the 500-wicket barrier and the only one from India since Anil Kumble.

The legendary leg-spinner, Kumble who has bagged 619 wickets in the 132 matches he has played for his national side, was joined by Ashwin in the elite list.

"A champion bowler who never stops to learn. Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on this monumental achievement! Wonderful to see another Indian spinner joining the club," Kumble posted on X.

Ashwin achieved the feat in 98 Test matches, making him the second-quickest in Test history to the milestone after Muttiah Muralitharan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)