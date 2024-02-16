The NBA 2023-24 season is in an exciting phase now, with the All-Star break indicating teams to prepare for the postseason. Each team has played more than 50 games at least till now and has solidified their rosters with possible trades on or before the NBA trade deadline day. But as we are heading into the NBA All-Star weekend, we will first focus on the entertainment package in this edition of the NBA gala event. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be back to classic Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars for the first time since 2017. Stephen Curry Becomes 1st Player in NBA History To Hit More Than Seven 3-Pointers in Four Consecutive Games, Achieves Feat at LAC vs GSW Basketball Match.

After taking over Salt Lake City in 2023, the NBA's premier event is headed to Indianapolis, which is hosting All-Star festivities for the first time in nearly 40 years. The NBA All-Star 2024 roster was complete weeks ago with injured selections replaced by the next potent stars. The 2024 All-Star game will have some debutants – four to be exact, while some familiar faces are also in the mix for their long-standing dominance on hardwood. Let us dive deep into the schedule, telecast and live streaming of the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. of every event in the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend Complete Schedule

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18 ET, while in India the game will be live telecasted on next day morning – from February 17 to February 19. The NBA's midseason event will be played in Indiana with Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosting the major events.

Following is the schedule for the 2024 All-Star Weekend,

Event Date and Time Venue NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 17/02/2024, 05:00 AM IST Lucas Oil Stadium NBA Rising Star Games 17/02/2024, 07:00 AM IST Gainbridge Fieldhouse Kia Skills Challenge 18/02/2024, 06:00 AM IST Lucas Oil Stadium Starry 3-Points Challenge Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Contest AT & T Slam Dunk Contest NBA All-Star Game 2024 19/02/2024, 06:00 AM IST Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend Telecast and Streaming Information

NBA All-Star games have always generated a lot of interest from seasoned basketball celebrities taking their shots on hardwood to professional players going against each other in the East vs West format. All games will be available to watch on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema. Alongside these two the games will be available on the NBA App through the league pass.

