New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, a tournament for veteran players, will be held in Chennai from June 18 to 27.

Hockey India (HI) on Friday officially announced the venue and dates of the event that will see both men and women players in action.

The league marks a new chapter in Indian hockey, offering a dedicated platform for veteran players.

According to the rules of the league, a player must be aged 40 and above to compete in the men's category, and 35 and above in the women's division.

The names of the teams for both the categories will be released shortly, and to participate in the event, players must register through their respective state member units, HI said in a statement.

The competition will follow a league-cum-knockout format with pool structure based on the final number of participating teams.

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Asunta Lakra expressed her excitement about the tournament.

"Being part of the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup is a deeply emotional and exciting moment for me. Hockey has shaped who I am, and to have the chance to return to the field, surrounded by fellow veterans who've shared similar journeys, is truly special," Lakra said.

"This tournament isn't just about competition, it's about legacy, passion, and the lifelong bond we all have with the sport. I applaud Hockey India for creating this platform for former players to relive the joy of the game and continue inspiring the next generation.

"I'm proud to wear my boots again, not just for the love of the game, but for everything it has given us over the years," she added.

