New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The inaugural Khelo India Para Games will be held in Delhi from December 10-17 with over 1350 athletes from 32 states and Union Territories competing in seven disciplines.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the event will be a "game-changer" for para-sports in the country.

“I am proud to announce that from December 10 to 17, the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be held in various locations across New Delhi. A total of 7 disciplines will be held across three SAI (Sports Authority of India) Stadiums,” Thakur said in a video uploaded on his official 'X' handle.

The seven disciplines are para athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para badminton, para table tennis, and para weightlifting.

The events will be held across three SAI stadiums -- the IG Stadium, Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad and the JLN Stadium.

Hangzhou Asian Para Games stars Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ekta Bhyan, Neeraj Yadav, Singhraj, Manish, Sonal, Rakesh Kumar and Sarita are expected to represent their respective states in the Para Games.

