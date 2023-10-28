Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 28 (ANI): The popular T10 will make its foray in Sri Lanka for the first time with the Player Auction for the inaugural season of Lanka T10 set to take place on November 10, 2023, according to a press release from Sri Lanka T10.

The first season will be played from December 12, 2023, to December 23, 2023.

Apart from the Men's T10, Colombo, there are also plans to host the first-ever Women's T10, which will run parallel along with the Lanka T10, featuring some of the best women players in the world.

There will be six men's teams in the tournament, which will be named after six iconic Sri Lankan cities, which have played a significant role in shaping cricket in Sri Lanka.

Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket, expressed his delight in hosting the inaugural Lanka T10 in Sri Lanka. "Cricket has been continuing to evolve, and T10 is the latest form to enter the fray and is becoming a popular format in the game. We are delighted to be a part of this newer venture and are confident that the initial version of Lanka T10 will be a success story.''

Speaking on the upcoming Auctions, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, of T Ten Sports Management said, they have not only established T10 as a legitimate format of the game over the years, but also the most entertaining one. "The cricket fans in Sri Lanka have been clamouring to witness the format live and cheer for their favourite cricketing superstars. We are thrilled to bring T10 to Sri Lanka and we are confident of putting together another cracking." (ANI)

