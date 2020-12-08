Sydney [Australia], December 8 (ANI): They might be rivals on the field, but the Indian and Australian players share a great bond off it. And Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch was seen having a 'small get together' with Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya in the middle before the toss ahead of the third T20I on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted the photo of the trio next to the pitch which read: "Let's have a small get together before the start of the final T20I! #AUSvIND."

Finch had not played the second T20I against India, and Matthew Wade had led the side in his absence. The Australia white-ball skipper being seen in the middle gives away a hint of him returning for the hosts in the final T20I.

Chahal and Finch were part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Men in Blue have already sealed the T20I series by winning the second match by six wickets. Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls to help Virat Kohli-led side chase down a total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India had won the first T20I of the three-match series by 11 runs. The Men in Blue defended a score of 161 runs as Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan scalped five wickets among themselves.

The Kohli-led side have won each of their last ten completed T20Is and now the side would be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Earlier, Australia had won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against India. (ANI)

