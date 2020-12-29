Melbourne [Australia], December 29 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah lauded Team India's resilience in the second Test after the visitors registered a thrilling win over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The win not only brings India right back in the series, but also a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. Jay congratulated the Indian players on a "historic" win.

"Congratulations #TeamIndia! What a victory at Melbourne to level the series. Historic in every sense. Well played Jadeja, Rahane, Ashwin, Gill, Bumrah and Siraj and everyone in that dressing room for showing such resilience," Jay tweeted.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Team India made a comeback which exuded sheer "class".

"Comebacks are always harder but team India did it with class," Irfan tweeted.

Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj said Shubman Gill has emerged as a new star. She also praised Ajinkya Rahane for a "wonderful" captain's knock.

"Great win for India . New star on the horizon @RealShubmanGill.Wonderful captain's knock from @ajinkyarahane88leading from the front Flag of India 4 excellent days of test match cricket," Mithali tweeted.

Riding on the back of the confidence from day three, India first dismissed Australia for 200 and then came back to chase the target of 70 in just 15.5 overs. If one session had cost India the first Test, it was again a session -- which Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja weathered on day two -- that saw India bag the second game.

However, the win wasn't as easy as it shows on paper. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia the early wickets to ensure the win won't be a cakewalk for the visitors.

Starc dismissed Mayank while Cummins sent Pujara back as a small target started looking a little bigger. However, some assured strokeplay from Gill and Rahane calmed the nerves of India's dressing room. (ANI)

