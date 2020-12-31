By Baidurjo Bhose

Melbourne [Australia], December 31 (ANI): India pacer Umesh Yadav who limped off with tearing pain in his calf muscle on the third day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Monday left for India on Wednesday night.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the Indian camp said that the pacer will now look at recovering in time for the England series.

"His scans came in and he will miss the third and fourth game. So, there was no point in holding him back and it is better that he returns to the country and undergoes rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He left on Wednesday night," the source said.

Asked how that places the bowling unit, the source said, T Natarajan, who had a brilliant run in the limited-overs series could be added to the main Test squad. "With limited options available, the team management can ask for Natarajan to be added to the squad," the source said.

The fast bowler underwent scans after he complained of pain in his calf muscle while bowling on the third day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Umesh limped over on completing his follow-through during his fourth over following which he was taken back to the dressing room. India is already without the services of pacer Mohammad Shami as the pacer flew home having fractured his hand.

While the team missed Umesh in the bowling line-up in Australia's second innings, the Indians put up a brilliant show to win the game by eight wickets at the MCG. Despite leading from the front, Ajinkya Rahane refused to take credit for his Man of the Match show. Having hit the winning run to seal the win on Tuesday, the batsman immediately pointed at the brilliant show put on by the team.

"Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants (Mohammed) Siraj and (Shubman) Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see," he said in the post-match presentation.

Harping on the need to show character after being hammered in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, Rahane said: "Character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings. That (five-bowler plan) worked well for us nicely. We were thinking of having an all-rounder and Jadeja has been brilliant for us."

While Gill didn't put the stands on fire, he definitely weathered the fire thrown at him by the duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. And Rahane was quick to point out how the youngster stood tall. He also praised Siraj for standing up and getting counted, especially with India missing Umesh in the second innings.

"Shubman, we all know his first-class career and in this game, he has shown the intent to play shots at this level. Has shown composure. Siraj has shown that he can bowl with discipline. It's really difficult for debutants to bowl with discipline but that's where I think the first-class experience comes in handy," he pointed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)