Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, has backed the idea of having a neutral umpire in a bilateral series.

Ever since cricket resumed after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, local umpires have been officiating in all international matches. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had brought in some changes for safe resumption of cricket, and one change was to have home umpires for all games in order to reduce travel.

During the third session of day one, a massive debate erupted after the third umpire gave a run-out decision in Australia's favour. The incident happened in the 55th over of Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against India when there was a mix-up in the running between Cameron Green and Tim Paine. Australia spin legend Shane Warne too made his emotions known on social media and said that for him Paine was riding back to the pavilion.

Bumrah said the situations amid the pandemic are difficult and he completely understands it. The bowler said it is unfortunate that umpires cannot travel like players for the bilateral series or tournaments.

"These are the things that we can't control. I understand the situations are difficult and all of these are not in our hands. So I try not to focus on those things which we can't control," said Bumrah in a virtual post-match press conference after the opening day's action.

"It's unfortunate that umpires are not able to travel but then it's something that I don't have the power of changing it. We try to focus on things that we can change and that's the only thing our team is focusing on," he added.

Earlier, West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder had said that he does not understand the situation where players can travel overseas and quarantine, but the umpires cannot do the same.

At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors' trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag. (ANI)

