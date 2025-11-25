Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): Wickets did come for spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, but a half-century opening stand between Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton and some flashy strokes from Tony de Zorzi towards the end left Proteas just few runs short of a 400-run lead at the end of first session of day four of the Guwahati Test against India on Tuesday.

At the stroke of Tea, SA was 107/3, with Zorzi (21*) and Tristan Stubbs (14*) unbeaten. SA are leading by 395 runs.

South Africa started the session at 26/0, with openers Ryan Rickelton (13*) and Aiden Markram (12*) unbeaten.

Proteas started off scoring runs at a good tick, getting some boundaries, particularly against Mohammed Siraj, who looked off-colour. Proteas touched the 50-run mark in 15.3 overs.

Jadeja broke the 59-run stand, ending Rickelton's scratchy 35 (in 64 balls, with four boundaries) as the left-hander miscued an edge to cover, where Siraj took a fine catch. SA was 59/1 in 18.3 overs.

Markram was Jadeja's next victim after lunch, trying to defend but got his off-stump rattled for an 84-ball 29, with three fours. SA was 74/2 in 28.1 overs.

Suddenly, Indian spinners were asserting themselves in the game, with Washington Sundar taking skipper Temba Bavuma for just three runs. He tossed up a delivery on leg side, beating Bavuma with bounce as the ball touched his glove and flew to Nitish Kumar Reddy at slips. SA was 77/3 in 31.3 overs.

When Indian spinners were putting Proteas in a defensive mindset, Tony de Zorzi smoked Sundar for a 102 m maximum over long-on in a show of intent, breaking the shackles a little bit.

Zorzi continued this aggressive approach against spinners, getting two boundaries against Sundar in one over and another against Kuldeep, taking SA beyond 100-run mark in 38.3 overs.

Earlier, SA ended the third day at 22/0, after pacer Marco Jansen rattled Team India with his height, pace and extra bounce, taking a six wicket haul that bundled out India for just 201 runs in reply to Proteas' gigantic first innings total of 489 runs.

India had started the day three at 9/0. A 65-run stand between KL Rahul (22 in 63 balls, with three fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 97 balls, with seven fours and a six) giving out some really positive signs. However, the journey for next 60-odd runs was horrendous for India, as they collapsed to 122/7, with Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan (15), Dhruv Jurel (0) losing their wickets before Tea. India's woes continued later on as Jansen got skipper Rishabh Pant (7), Ravindra Jadeja (6) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (10) . Washington (48 in 92 balls, with two fours and a six) and Kuldeep Yadav (19 in 134 balls, with three fours) put on a 72-run stand for the eighth wicket to try preventing a follow-on, but Jansen (6/48) bundled them out way before they could reach the required score. Harmer also got three wickets. Proteas however did not impose a follow-on, ending the day at 22/0.

Earlier, after the Proteas elected to bat first, none of their top six could touch the 50-run mark despite some fine starts. It was maiden Test ton from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (109 in 206 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and his partnerships with Kyle Verreynne (45 in 122 balls, with seven fours) and a heavy-hitting Jansen (93 in 91 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) taking SA to 489 all out, with Kuldeep (4/115) being the pick of the bowlers for India.

Brief Scores: India: 201 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48, Marco Jansen 6/48) against SA: 489 and 107/3 (Ryan Rickelton 35, Aiden Markram 29, Ravindra Jadeja 2/20). (ANI)

