Stumps! A forgettable day for India on the field. After struggling to bat on Day 3, they struggled with the ball on Day 4. South Africa dominated piling India under the pressure of mammoth runs. Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder took South Africa's lead to 548 and they batted out time to throw out any chance of India chasing down the total. Marco Jansen surprised Yashasvi Jaiswal once again and Simon Harmer tricked KL Rahul as India lost two wickets early in the chase. Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav played out the remain overs cautiously. India will try to defend the game on Day 5 of the Test match.
Out! India in trouble as they lose both their openers in a matter of few overs. KL Rahul was in his shell trying to negotiate the last few overs. Tried to stride forward in the first over of Simon Harmer and flick him on the onside for a single. Didn't get to the pitch and the ball turned enough to crash into his stumps. Rahul looked dejected while walking back. Harmer is elated and so are the South Africans. Rahul b Harmer 6(29).
Out! Marco Jansen continues to trouble Yashasvi Jaiswal and this is the third time in the series Jansen has dismissed Jaiswal. It is Jansen's height and the extra bounce that does the trick for Jaiswal. The southpaw opener went for the full-blooded cut shot but the bounce made him get a nick through to the wicketkeeper. India started cautiously but couldn't hold on. Jaiswal c Verreynne b Marco Jansen 13(20).
Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have started the massive chase for the hosts. The first over by Marco Jansen ends with no runs, being a maiden.
Tristan Stubbs missed the chance to slam his third career Test century, getting clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma has signalled the declaration. So, South Africa end up with 260/5 in the second innings, enjoying a 548 runs lead. Team India will have to chase a huge target of 549 runs to draw the series. Also, with this wicket, Ravindra Jadeja bags yet another four-wicket haul (4/62). OUT! Tristan Stubbs b Ravindra Jadeja 94(180)
Together Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder have clubbed more than 50 runs in the second innings. This fifth-wicket partnership is also going at ease for South Africa.
South Africa are in cruise control of this game. They are having a 508 runs lead, as the game pauses for lunch break. Tristan Stubbs (60 runs), and Wiaan Mulder (29 runs) are batting for the visitors. Many might expect a declaration soon.
The Proteas are holding a very comfortable, commanding position in this Test match. With still six wickets in hand in the second innings, South Africa are enjoying a 500+ run lead now. The match is already looking to slip away from India's hand.
Having come to bat at number three, Tristan Stubbs is anchoring the Proteas so far in this innings. The batter has slammed a half-century, and this happens to be his third career Test fifty.
Ravindra Jadeja has finally got the man out. Tony de Zorzi is dismissed via LBW, and even a DRS couldn't save him. Tony de Zorzi leaves the field after slamming 49, missing his half-century by just a run. OUT! Tony de Zorzi lbw b Jadeja 49(68)
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: South Africa bowled India out for just 201 runs, gaining a massive lead of 288 on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 of the series in Guwahati. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Marco Jansen, who starred with the bat in the visitors' first batting innings, claimed bowling figures of 6/48, triggering a batting collapse by the Indian batting lineup.
After bowling the Indians out for a subpar total, South Africa batted again and ended Day 3 on 26/0 in eight overs with openers Aiden Markram (12*) and Ryan Rickelton (13*) at the crease, unbeaten with South Africa leading by 314 runs.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder