India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: South Africa bowled India out for just 201 runs, gaining a massive lead of 288 on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 of the series in Guwahati. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Marco Jansen, who starred with the bat in the visitors' first batting innings, claimed bowling figures of 6/48, triggering a batting collapse by the Indian batting lineup. Team India Announce Squad for Upcoming ODI Series Against South Africa, KL Rahul to Lead as Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Miss Out Through Injury.

After bowling the Indians out for a subpar total, South Africa batted again and ended Day 3 on 26/0 in eight overs with openers Aiden Markram (12*) and Ryan Rickelton (13*) at the crease, unbeaten with South Africa leading by 314 runs.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder