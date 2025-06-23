Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant struck fine centuries before India were all out for 364 in their second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against England here on Monday.

England, requiring 371 to win the series opener, were 21 without loss at stumps, needing another 350 runs to take lead in the five-match series.

Resuming the day on 90 for two, India lost skipper Shubman Gill early but the duo of Rahul (137 off 247 balls) and Pant (118 off 140 balls) added 195 runs for the fourth wicket to put their team in a position of strength at Headingley.

However, both batters got out in their quest to add some quick runs to the tally and set England a stiff target in the fourth innings.

Pant became only the second wicketkeeper in the game's history to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match en route to his 118, an innings that was studded with 15 fours and three sixes.

Brief scores:

India: 471 and 364 all out in 96 overs (KL Rahul 137, Rishabh Pant 118; Josh Tongue 3/72, Brydon Carse 3/80, Shoaib Bashir 2/90).

England 465 all out and 21 for no loss in 6 overs (Zak Crawley 12 batting).

