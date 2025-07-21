Mumbai, July 21: The India A men's hockey team ended its campaign in the Europe tour with a 2-8 loss against the Netherlands here. Young Indian midfielder Rajinder Singh and forward Selvam Karthi scored the two goals for India A in the final match on Sunday. India A had lost their previous game against the Netherlands 0-3 last week. India A began the tour on July 8 and played a total of eight matches against five European teams. India A Men’s Hockey Team Suffers 1–3 Defeat Against Belgium in European Tour.

India A played against, Ireland, France, England, Belgium and the Netherlands during this exposure tour and won three of their eight matches. The team travelled across three cities to compete against some of the top teams in the sport, including world number 1 Netherlands and world number 3 Belgium.

Talking about the overall experience, India A coach Shivendra Singh said, "While we might have had more losses than wins during this European Tour, it was never about the results and more about learning and experience we gained from this tour as a team." India A Men’s Hockey Team Lose 2–3 to England Despite Uttam Singh’s Goal.

He added, "We had a mix of senior and junior players as part India A, and they gained very valuable experience during the past two weeks. As we head back to India, I am confident that all these players will use this valuable experience and incorporate it to better their game for all their future matches."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)