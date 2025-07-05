Balaclava (Mauritius), Jul 5 (PTI) Indian cueists were assured of five medals in various disciplines on the penultimate day of the inaugural Commonwealth Billiards Championships here on Saturday.

Leading the charge were Heyball exponents, Shivam Arora (men) and Vidya Pillai (women).

Both the players made it to the semifinals with lopsided victories in the quarterfinals.

Keerthana Pandian then sailed into the women's semifinals in 6-red snooker. She was joined by Asian champion Anupama Ramachandran.

Chitra Magimairaj assured India of a fifth medal by storming into the last-four stage in women's 10-ball pool.

Arora, who has been having a good run on the Heyball pro tour in recent times, outclassed Kenya's Farah Osman Yusuf 9-2 in the quarterfinals.

The world No. 5 had earlier defeated South Africa's Kris Pillay by a similar margin in the first round. Arora takes on world No. 4 Jason Theron of South Africa for a place in the final.

Vidya was even more authoritative in her 7-1 annihilation of Doreen Warukinga of Zambia in the quarters.

The seasoned cueist from Bengaluru had earlier put it past host nation's Ketki Kheerpaul 7-2 in the first round.

Keerthana played a percentage game to keep the dangerous Malaysian, Tan Kim Mei, at bay.

She scored a straight-frame 2-0 victory to sail into the last-four stage. Anupama then put it past Nicola Rossouw of South Africa 2-0.

Results: 6-Red Snooker (Quarters): Women: Keerthana Pandian (Ind) beat Tan Kim Mei (Mas) 2-0 (27-15, 39-15); Anupama Ramachandran (Ind) beat Nicola Rossouw (RSA) 2-0 (32-24, 40-29).

Heyball: Men: Quarters: Shivam Arora (Ind) beat Farah Osman Yusuf (Ken) 9-2.

Women: Quarters: Vidya Pillai (Ind) beat Doreen Warukinga (Zam) 7-1.

10-ball pool: Men: Round 1: Anurag Giri (Ind) beat Sundeep Gulati (Ind) 8-8 (5-4).

Women: Quarters: Chitra Magimairaj (Ind) beat Elzetta Koen (RSA) 7-4.

