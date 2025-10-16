New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India's tour to Australia for both white-ball formats also marks the return of superstar batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the ODI leg of the series, as they will both play their first international assignment since the ICC Champions Trophy win in March.

While more hard-hitting batters with skyrocketing strike rates and a better six count took their places in T20Is following their retirement following the ICC T20 World Cup win in 2024, and form deserted them in Test cricket, they still are two of the most elite in ODIs. While one functions as a heavy-hitter at the top, the other serves as the glue, the foundation around which India can perform their batting pyrotechnics.

Since India last played a bilateral series against Australia in their home territory just before the ODI World Cup in 2023, 'Ro-Ko' have been sensational. Since then, Rohit has featured in 23 ODIs, scoring 1,137 runs at an average of 49.43 and an astonishing strike rate of 123.45, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 131.

His performances also include an incredible 2023 WC campaign at home, ending as the second-highest run-getter with 597 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.27, with a century and three fifties, striking at over 125. In the unbeaten ICC Champions Trophy campaign for India, he made 180 runs in five innings, including a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand.

Virat, on the other hand, has outdone Rohit statistically, with 1,154 runs in 22 matches since then, averaging 64.11. While his strike rate is 88.56, way more meek than that of Rohit, he makes up for it with his brilliant strike rotation, match awareness, four centuries and nine fifties, including a best score of 117.

In this time span, Virat delivered massively in global tournaments, ending as the top-run-getter and 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2023 WC, with 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three centuries and six fifties and a best score of 117. In the Champions Trophy as well, he ended as the fifth-highest run-getter with 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50, with a century against arch-rivals Pakistan and a knock of 84 against Australia in the semifinals serving as proof of his big-match abilities still being intact.

The 'Ro-Ko' duo also has a love affair with Australian conditions. The competitiveness between the two teams, the ambience and atmosphere presented by Australian fans, and the pacey, bouncy surfaces bring the best ball-striking out of these two legends.

The 'Hitman' loves playing in Australia, having scored 1,328 runs in 30 ODI matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, with five centuries and four fifties and a best score of 171*.

Rohit's last five innings against Australia are: 30, 81, 0, 47 and 28. His last five innings in Australia are: 41, 99, 133, 43 and 9.

Virat also thrives heavily in Australian playing conditions, having scored 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs at an average of 51.03 and a strike rate of over 89, with five centuries and six fifties in 29 innings and a best score of 133*.

His last five innings against Australia are: 54, 56, 85, 54 and 84, all half-centuries. His last five innings in Australia are: 104, 46, 21, 89 and 63.

This year in eight ODIs, Rohit has scored 302 runs at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 108.24, with a century and fifty each and a best score of 119. In seven ODIs this year, Virat has made 275 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.83, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 100*. (ANI)

