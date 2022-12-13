Cuttack, Dec 13 (PTI) India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their third consecutive win in the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind at the Barabati Stadium here on Tuesday.

Opting to field, India made early inroads by dismissing Bangladesh openers Salman and Abid inside three overs.

Bangladesh captain Md. Ashiqur Rahman and Md. Arif rebuilt their innings and stitched together 84 runs for the third wicket. The partnership was broken in the 13th over when Arif was run out after scoring run-a-ball 33.

Ashiqur Rahman was then joined by Tanzil in the middle and the pair batted till the end of the innings taking the total to 166 with a partnership of 61 runs.

Ashiqur Rahman was dismissed in the last ball of the innings after scoring a well made 75 off 53 balls. Tanzil remained unbeaten at 20.

In reply, the Indian openers T Durga Rao and Nakula Badanayak made a quick start and scored 95 runs of 8.3 overs.

Nakula was the first to be dismissed after scoring a quick 36 off 24 balls. Durga Rao (73) continued to score runs at a brisk pace. When he retired out in the 12th over, India were just 15 runs away from the target.

Captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh finished the match without any further trouble in 13.1 overs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 166 for 4 in 20 overs (Md. Ashiqur Rahman 75, Md. Arif 33) lost to India 167 for 3 in 13.1 overs (T Durga Rao 73, Nakula Badanayak 36).

