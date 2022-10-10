Sylhet, Oct 10 (PTI) India bundled out Thailand for a paltry 37 in their Women's Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Invited to bat, Thailand struggled to navigate the Indian spin attack as their innings folded in 15.1 overs.

Also Read | Astana Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Clinches Tournament Title After Beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

All-rounder Sneh Rana (3/9) led the India bowlers with a three-wicket haul.

Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/8) and Deepti Sharma (2/10) picked up two wickets each, while medium pacer Meghna Singh (1/6) accounted for one batter.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Run-Scorer in T20 World Cup History From India? From Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, List of Top 5 Indian Run Scorers.

Brief Scores:

Thaliand 37 all out in 15.1 overs (Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12; Sneh Rana 3/9) vs India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)