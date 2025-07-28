Birmingham, [UK], July 28 (ANI): India Champions will look to end the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 on a high, and the Indian legends will play their last match of the tournament, according to a release from India Champions media.

Taking place from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, WCL 2025 brings together the heroes of yesteryear in a grand summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Yuvraj Singh commented, "We gave our all during the tournament, and it was a really great experience for all of us. The players gave their all, and everyone felt good doing what they have done their whole life. Now, we will look to end the tournament with a win."

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, the India Champions featured an all-star lineup, including Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, and Suresh Raina, among others.

They will don the helmets, caps, and trousers sponsored through the collaboration between Nippon Paint n-SHIELD and India Champions.

"This is a natural association as our central theme for n-SHIELD brand is - Forever Young. And our cricketing heroes present here are that too. The helmet is the most vital piece of protective gear in cricket, safeguarding players from impact and injury. Placing the n-SHIELD logo here perfectly mirrors the product's purpose--shielding what matters most," commented Rakesh Handoo, Director Marketing and BU head for n-SHIELD. (ANI)

