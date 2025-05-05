Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team concluded a dominant run in the PD Deepaka Lohia Memorial Trophy 2025 with a clean 5-0 series win against Sri Lanka, in a tournament that highlighted not just competitive excellence but also the spirit of inclusivity and the growing stature of disability sports in South Asia, as per the DCCI press release.

The series was played at Kini Cricket Ground, Bengaluru, from April 26 to May 5, drawing strong support from players, partners, spectators, and disability rights advocates.

In the final match held in Bengaluru, India won the toss and opted to bat, setting a mammoth target of 191/5 in 20 overs. The Indian batters displayed remarkable composure and flair, giving the home side complete control. In response, Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 88 in 15.1 overs, wrapping up a commanding victory.

Narendra Mangore was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance in the final, whereas on the other hand, Ravindra Sante was adjudged Man of the Series for his consistent contributions throughout the tournament.

The winning Indian team received a cash prize of Rs2,00,000, while the Sri Lankan team was awarded Rs50,000, along with trophies in recognition of their commendable participation.

The closing ceremony was graced by Dhruv Prabhakar, Isha Prabhakar, and Vikram Singh (Head of Marketing) from Gopalan Group, along with Nishanth AJ (Founder and CEO - Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment). Their presence at the final was a reflection of growing corporate enthusiasm toward supporting differently-abled athletes and inclusive sporting platforms.

Ravi Kant Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, remarked as quoted by the press release, "This clean sweep is a proud moment for Indian disability cricket. Our players have shown the country what true grit and discipline look like. This victory is not just a series win. It's a step forward in making disability sports part of mainstream sporting culture."

Sqd. Ldr. Abhai Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary of DCCI, added, "The PD Deepaka Lohia Memorial Trophy stands as a symbol of opportunity, equality, and excellence. This series has reinforced that athletes with disabilities deserve equal platforms, and our team has once again made the nation proud. We thank Sri Lanka for their spirit and sportsmanship."

Nishanth AJ, Founder and CEO of Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment, stated, "At Wilspoke, we believe sport is a universal language that must include everyone. This series has been a testament to the talent and emotion that PD Sport carries. We're honoured to have been part of this historic initiative and will continue pushing boundaries for inclusive sports in India." (ANI)

