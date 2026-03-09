Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Indian team continues their dominance in the white-ball tournaments since 2023, with 31 wins out of their 33 matches ODI and T20I combined.

India has just lost two fixtures since 2023, including the ODI World Cup final against Australia three years ago and against South Africa in the Super 8 fixtures of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan Played T20 World Cup 2026 Final Despite Cousin Sister’s Death in Car Accident.

A dominant batting show by the top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, and later fiery spells by Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel, helped Team India make history, beating New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India became the first team to win the T20 WC title at home, the first team to win it back-to-back, and the first team to win the three T20 WC crowns.

Also Read | Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar After his Success in ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after this emphatic win in the final, surpassed former skipper and batting heavyweight Rohit Sharma to become a captain with the best winning percentage in T20Is. He now has an 80.77 winning percentage. Under his leadership in 52 matches, India have won 42 fixtures, lost eight, and 2 ended in no result.

The 96 runs is also India's biggest win margin in T20 World Cups, bettering 93 runs against Namibia in Delhi earlier in the competition.

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5.

Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)