Vijaywada, Dec 7 (PTI) All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar led from the front with a run-a-ball 96 to help India D beat India A by 22 runs and storm into the Women's Challenger Trophy final with an unbeaten record here on Tuesday.

The final of the four-team tournament, to be played on Thursday, will be a repeat match between India D, who won all their league games, and India A, who advanced on better run rate than India B and India C with three teams tied at one win each.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Admits to Having a 'Feeling of Sadness' After Missing Out on Ballon d'Or 2021 Title, Hopes That Lionel Messi's Supportive Words Were Genuine.

India D scored 219 for 7 with Vastrakar's help and India A could only reach 197 for seven in 50 overs.

India left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled a miserly spell for India D, conceding just 20 runs in 10 overs and took a wicket.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India's Tour of South Africa.

Vastrakar also took a wicket after her match-winning effort with the bat.

India are looking for more power-hitters in the middle-order ahead of the ODI World Cup and Vastrakar enhanced his reputation on that front. She has already played two Tests, 10 ODIs and 23 T20Is.

Vastrakar is the third highest run-getter in the tournament and has also taken five wickets in three games. V Chandu, who played for India B, is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 10 scalps at an average of 11.

Harleen Deol, a regular in India's T20 set-up, made her case for a comeback into the 50-over national side by scoring 181 runs in three games for India B.

Kanika Ahuja has also impressed with the ball for India D, taking eight wickets in three games at an average of 15. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)