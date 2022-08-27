New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) India beat Bahrain 3-1 to enter the semifinals of the 21st Asian Men's U-20 Volleyball Championship being held at Riffa, Bahrain.

India won the contest 25-22 25-19 26-28 26-24.

Captain Dushyant Singh, Aman Kumar, Sameer Chaudhary, Ajeet Sheeko, Sachin Dagar contributed immensely to the win.

Achyuta Samanta, president of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), and all the other office-bearers congratulated the players and coaches after the win.

