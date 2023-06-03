Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): India men's national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Saturday condoled the tragic rail accident in Odisha in which 261 people died.

The tragedy that took place on Friday evening involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district of Odisha

"It was not a pleasant morning here in Odisha when we came to know of the train tragedy that took place yesterday, and so many people lost their lives. I want to express our condolence to all the families who lost their loved ones. I send my hopes and prayers to those who are injured," Stimac told the media.

The senior men's Indian team is in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the Intercontinental Cup, which is set to take place in the city from June 9 to 18.

India are set to play Mongolia (June 9), Vanuatu (June 12), and Lebanon (June 15) in the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, with the final slated to take place on June 18.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," he said. (ANI)

