Paarl, Jan 21 (PTI) South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India made 287 for six after opting to bat. Rishabh Pant top scored for India with 85 off 71 balls while skipper K L Rahul made 55 off 79 balls.

Spinner Tabraiz Shami was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking two wickets for 57 runs in nine overs.

South Africa chased down the target in 48.1 overs. Janneman Malan was the home team's top-scorer with 91 off 108 while his senior opening partner Quinton de Kock made 78 off 66 balls.

For the second game in a row, the Indian bowling lacked teeth to trouble the opposition batters.

Brief scores: India 287/6 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 85, K L Rahul 55; Tabraiz Shamsi 2/57). South Africa 288/3 in overs (Janneman Malan 91, Quinton de Kock 78; Jasprit Bumrah 1/37).

