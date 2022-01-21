Yet another day has gone by at the Australian Open 2022 and the day witnessed a shocking exit of the Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka in the third round of women's singles. The defending champion was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). The 20-year-old USA star was in tears after she defeated Osaka. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has gone through the third round. The Spaniard went on to beat Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Enters Fourth Round with a Four Set Win Over Karen Khachanov.

The match went on for almost three hours but proved to be quite an entertaining one. Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for Indian star Sania Mirza who just announced her retirement from the sport. Amul Topical posted a tweet on social media with a special caricature for the Indian tennis star. She will play the second round of the Mixed Doubles along with Rajeev Ram on January 23, 2022. Now let's quickly have a look at the highlights of Australian Open Day 5.

#Alexander Zverev blasted into the round of 16 after winning against Radu Albot. Zverev registered 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win.

#Rafael Nadal was in his vintage form as he won against Russia’s Karen Khachanov by 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

#Naomi Osaka was defeated by Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

#World Number 1 Ashleigh Barty defeated Camila Giorgi in straight sets and 6-2, 6-3.

#Miomir Kecmanovic stuns Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-7(8) 6-2 7-5.

#Madison Keys defeated Wang Qiang 4-6 6-3 7-6[10-2].

#Barbora Krejcikova earned a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win against Jelena Ostapenko.

On day 6, the fans can witness Rohan Bopanna live in action. By day 6 more names will be added to the list who would have made way into the Round-of -16. Stay tuned to this space for live streaming details for each of these matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2022 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).