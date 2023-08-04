Tarouba, Aug 3 (PTI) India lost to West Indies by four runs in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

West Indies scored a modest 149 for six after opting to bat.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Jersey Sales Record in First 24 Hours After His Move to Inter Miami.

Skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries

For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece.

Also Read | Pakistan Government, PCB Seek Written Assurance From ICC for Babar Azam and His Team's Security During ICC World Cup 2023 in India: Report.

Chasing, India could only muster 145 for nine with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 39.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 149 for six in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicholas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/31).

India: 145 for 9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 39; Jason Holder 2/19).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)