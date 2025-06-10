New Delhi, [India] June 10 (ANI): As Pickleball continues its remarkable rise in India, Picklebay has emerged as a promising new platform for players across the country to compete, grow, and get noticed, according to a release from AIPA.

Among the top contenders at the Picklebay India Tour is 24-year-old Avinash Kumar, currently ranked No. 8 in India and 24th in Asia in men's singles (as per the DUPR rankings).

Avinash, who recently clinched the silver medal in the Men's Open Singles category at the Mumbai leg of the Picklebay India Tour, believes the Tournament Series is setting a new benchmark for the sport in India.

"Picklebay is a fantastic platform, especially for new and emerging players. It gives us the opportunity to play across different states and helps young athletes get the visibility they need. The format and professionalism here make it a tournament that will definitely grow bigger with time," Avinash Kumar said.

Hailing from Patna, Bihar, Avinash's sporting journey began in cricket before he stumbled upon pickleball through a newspaper article around eight years ago. "I googled it, connected with Bihar Pickleball Association's Secretary, Ranjan Gupta sir, who introduced me to the game, and that's where it all began," he recalls.

What started in a small local academy has since evolved into a full-time sporting pursuit, with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) now backing him as a sponsored athlete.

With a rigorous training schedule of nearly 5-6 hours a day, Avinash has already represented India internationally in multiple tournaments. Reflecting on the difference between international and Indian circuits, he noted, "India has made great progress in infrastructure. Courts are becoming more accessible, especially with platforms like Picklebay. The level of competition is also rising steadily."

He sees pickleball as one of the most inclusive sports today. "Pickleball is special because it combines the best of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Anyone from age 8 to 80 can enjoy it. It's cost-effective, easy to pick up, and now with more courts coming up in buildings and communities, it's growing organically."

Avinash also had a message for the next generation, "Young players should seriously consider pickleball as a professional sport. The growth opportunities are real. If you work hard and perform, you'll get recognition--not just in India, but internationally too."

As Picklebay continues its India Tour, players like Avinash are proving just how impactful this Tournament Series can be in shaping the future of pickleball in the country. (ANI)

