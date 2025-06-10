The World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle is just one match away from determining the winner as South Africa and Australia national cricket team are locking horns in the ICC WTC 2025 final match. The South Africa vs Australia ICC World Test Championship 2025 final is scheduled to be played at the "home of cricket", the Lord's Cricket Ground. Australia are the defending champions of the competition, having won the 20236 final against India, South Africa national cricket team are playing their first ever WTC finale. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Nathan Lyon Believes Winning World Test Championship Title Will Be Key to Becoming One of the Great Australian Teams.

The South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 final match is scheduled to be played from 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) from June 11 in London, England, and span for five days or end early like any other Test match. As South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma are gearing up to battle the defending champions, led by the ace Pat Cummins, there will be some nail-biting clashes between the players. Both sides have quality seamers, who are the most lethal with their raw pace. Both sides also have batters who can play long, and all-rounders who can change the course of the longest format at any time. On that note, let's have a look at three player clashes we can expect during the South Africa vs Australia ICC World Test Championship 2025 final at Lord's. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final, London Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for South Africa vs Australia World Test Championship Summit Clash at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Temba Bavuma vs Pat Cummins

If it's as grand a match as the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final, it's guaranteed to be a battle of the captains. The Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has batted with dignity throughout the 2023-25 cycle. In 2023 and 2024, he has averaged above 50 in Tests. Even in the only Test match he played in 2025, he has scored a century. His technique against raw pace and bounce has also improved. But, facing Pat Cummins is tough for all. Bouncers from Pat Cummins, especially if some are targeted towards the body might fear Bavuma a bit. But Temba Bavuma being a fighter must get over it. Pat Cummins on the other hand has 294 wickets in Tests, just six away from 300, and with good fitness and consistency, must achieve the milestone. Picking Bavuma quickly will be crucial for him.

Ryan Rickelton vs Mitchell Starc

Ryan Rickelton has played only 10 Test matches so far, but he has impressed all. He averages at 41.06 and can handle pressure. If not picked quickly, he can play really long knocks, like he did in the centuries against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, he has played only one Test in England and hasn't gotten better in the conditions. Ace pacer Mitchell Starc must use his raw pace and experience in these conditions to his advantage and get Ryan Rickelton early with the new ball. Mitchell Starc has 382 wickets in just 96 Tests, scalping 42 against South Africa and 60 in England in over a wicket. South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs AUS World Test Championship Summit Clash in London.

Kagiso Rabada vs Steve Smith

Kagiso Rabada is undoubtedly one of the best in business in the South Africa vs Australia ICC World Test Championship 2025 final. He has 327 wickets in just 90 Tests. Kagiso Rabada has picked 49 wickets against Australia in the past, and 30 while playing in England. He is too good in these conditions and should be the ideal man to target Steven Smith, the best batter the Aussies have in their arsenal. Steve Smith is one of those great legends to have over 10,000 runs in international Tests. Steve Smith is undoubtedly the biggest wall in the Aussie line-up. If Rabada fails to pick Steve Smith, it could be mission impossible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).