Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) India posted a massive 237 for three against South Africa in the second T20I at the Barsapara cricket stadium here on Sunday.

KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) put on a 96-run opening stand to set the foundation.

Suryakumar Yadav (61) then took centre stage as he smashed five boundaries and as many sixes en route to his 102-run stand off just 40 balls with Virat Kohli (49 not out).

Dinesh Karthik then made some lusty blows in his seven-ball 17 not out.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) was the most successful bowler for South Africa but it turned out to be a disastrous day for the rest of his bowling colleagues.

Brief Score:

India: 237 for 3 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57, Virat Kohli 49 not out; Keshav Maharaj 2/23).

