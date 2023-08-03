Tarouba, Aug 3 (PTI) West Indies scored a modest 149 for six against India in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries

Also Read | Pakistan Government, PCB Seek Written Assurance From ICC for Babar Azam and His Team's Security During ICC World Cup 2023 in India: Report.

For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-0 Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023: Mariners Deliver Five-Star Performance to Begin Campaign on Winning Note.

West Indies: 149 for six in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicholas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)