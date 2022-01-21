Paarl, Jan 21 (PTI) India made 287 for six against South Africa in the second ODI here on Friday.

Rishabh Pant top scored for India with 85 off 71 balls while skipper K L Rahul made 55 off 79 balls. Shardul Thakur contributed with an unbeaten 38-ball 40 towards the end of the innings.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer once again didn't make use of the opportunity. Virat Kohli was out without scoring.

Spinner Tabraiz Shami was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking two wickets for 57 runs in nine overs.

Brief scores: India 287/6 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 85, K L Rahul 55; Tabraiz Shamsi 2/57) .

