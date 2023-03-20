Dhaka, Mar 20 (PTI) India scored an emphatic 4-1 victory over Nepal in the opening match of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championships here on Monday.

India launched their first full-blooded attack within the opening 40 seconds, and scored the first goal in the 10th minute through Shilji Shaji. They could have been 3-0 up by the 20th minute but for two goals being ruled offside.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2022-23: Exequiel Palacios Scores Twice From Penalty Spot; Bayer Leverkusen Edge Bayern Munich 2-1.

Shaji caught the Nepal goalkeeper Khushi napping with a simple perfectly-executed shot into the the far corner of the goal.

Just when it looked Nepal would escape the half without conceding more goals, India hit them with a double blow. First, Shilji scored in the 40th minute, her second goal, which was a carbon copy of the first, and barely a minute later, Pooja made it 3-0.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Retain Kumar Sangakkara in Dual Role, Rope In Mon Brokman As Mental Performance Coach.

Shilji, this time, was the provider for the winger to tap the ball in.

Barsha Oli scored off a well-taken volley in the 54th minute to reduce the deficit for Nepal, but rarely did India look like losing the plot.

Shilji rounded off a brilliant performance with a well-taken third, robbing the Nepal midfield from a throw-in and then running through on her own to finish the job.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)