London, Jul 14 (PTI) India were staring at defeat in the third Test against England as they struggled to 112 for eight at lunch on the fifth and final day here at Lord's on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy saw off some excellent bowling by the England pacers but Chris Woakes dismissed the later at the stroke of lunch to put his side in the driver's seat.

Also Read | Donald Trump Attends FIFA Club World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium, Praises 'Great Work' by Friend and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Jadeja was batting on 17 at the break. Reddy was out after making 13 as India needed another 81 runs for victory.

This was after Jofra Archer picked up the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, while Ben Stokes removed KL Rahul.

Also Read | Asian Champion 100M Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery To Repair ACL Tear.

India resumed the day on 58 for for four.

Brief scores:

England: 387 and 192

India: 387 and 112/8 in 39.3 overs (KL Rahul 39; Jofra Archer 3/41). PTI AH

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)