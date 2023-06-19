Pathum Thani (Thailand), Jun 19 (PTI) The Indian juniors will take inspiration from their senior team's triumph in the Intercontinental Cup when they face Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup here on Tuesday.

A point in bag, India will enter their second Group D match with confidence, feels head coach Bibiano Fernandes.

The India U-17s began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Vietnam.

"It's very important for us to approach the match against Uzbekistan in a calm and confident manner," said Fernandes.

"We already have a point, which is a decent start if you ask me. Right now all four teams in our group are on a point each, and it would take just one good result to swing the momentum in our favour."

As it stands, India are at the bottom of Group D, though all teams – Japan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and India – are on a point apiece.

While the Blue Colts train hard for their AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign, they have also been keeping an eye on their senior counterparts, who won the Intercontinental Cup on Sunday, defeating Lebanon 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Fernandes feels that the boys took a lot of motivation from the performance that Sunil Chhetri's men put in, especially in the second half.

"The win against Lebanon certainly motivated our boys. Lebanon are a tough side to play against, and our senior team did well to come back in the second half to win the match," said Fernandes.

"It was a good lesson for our boys as well. It will be good motivation ahead of the Uzbekistan game."

