England will square off against North Macedonia in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers group stage match at the Old Trafford, England, on June 20, 2023, Tuesday, at 12.15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). For England, their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign has been going well after having registered three out of three wins. With three wins, the Three Lions are topping the group C with nine points in hand. Croatia 0-0 Spain (4–5 on Penalties), UEFA Nations League 2022–23 Final: Unai Simon Saves Two Shots As La Roja Clinch Title With Shootout Victory.

The Gareth Southgate-managed side started their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign with a 2-1 win against Italy and then added it with another win against Ukraine in the month of March. Following that, they have recently trounced Malta 4-0 in an away fixture.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia opened their campaign with a win but then they faltered as lost to Ukraine in an away fixture in their last Group C game. With one win and one defeat, the Blagoja Milevski-managed side are currently sitting in the fourth position in Group C with three points in hand.

With England deciding to play a full strength squad, they start as favourites to win the game and claim all three points. Netherlands 2–3 Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022–23 Third Place: Federico Chiesa’s Strike Seals Thrilling Victory for Azzurri.

When Is England vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

England vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match will take place on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Old Trafford, England and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast England vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the England vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sport Network channels for live telecast.

Is England vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow England vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match.

