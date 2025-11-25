New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Team India required 522 runs on the final day of the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

At stumps on Day 4, India are in a precarious position (27/2) with the Proteas needing eight more wickets to whitewash India 2-0. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and KL Rahul (6) departed cheaply. Sai Sudharsan (2*) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4*) are at the crease.With Team India needing 400+ runs on the final day, which side was the first side to score 400+ runs on Day 5 and win the match?Only once has a side scored more than 400 runs on the final day and won the match, and that was 77 years ago, when Australia did.

During the fourth Test between England and Australia at Leeds in July 1948, Australia scored 404/3 on the final day and secured a seven-wicket win.

England posted 496 on the board after openers Leonard Hutton (81) and Cyril Washbrook (143) played brilliant knocks. Bill Edrich (111) and Alec Bedser (79) played fluent knocks as England crossed the 450+ runs mark in the first innings.

Sam Loxton (3/55), Ray Lindwall (2/79), and Ian Johnson (2/89) were among the wicket-takers for Australia. In response, Australia made 458 after Neil Harvey scored 112 and Sam made 93.

England declared at 365/8 and set up a mammoth target of 404 on the final day of the Leeds. While chasing, the Aussie skipper Donald Bradman played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 173 as the visitors won by 7 wickets on Day 5.

In the ongoing second Test, South Africa made 489 in the first innings. Senuran Muthusamy notched up his maiden Test century, scoring 109. Marco Jansen played a superb knock of 93 runs.

With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav (4/115) had good figures for India.

In response, India were bundled out for 201 after Proteas speedster Jansen took a six-wicket haul. The left-arm seamer ended his figures with 6/48 in 19.5 overs.

The visitors declared their second innings total at 260-5 at set up a daunting target of 549. Tristan Stubbs top-scored with 94 runs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took a four-wicket haul.

India needs 522 runs in the final to level the two-match Test series 1-1. South Africa won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs. (ANI)

