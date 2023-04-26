New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The India U-17 football team went down 0-2 against Madrid-based Leganes U-18 club in its second training match of the Spain tour.

The India U-17 team is currently touring Spain ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, to be held in June-July this year.

Also Read | Badminton Asia Championships 2023: N Sikki Reddy, Rohan Kapoor Enter Round of 32.

The Indian team had earlier played a training game against Atletico de Madrid U-17s, which it won 4-1 last week.

The Indian boys started the match on a positive note at Otero De Herreros, Segovia on Tuesday and attacked from the word go. The Blue Colts had an early chance in the fourth minute when Shashwat's Panwar's shot from Danny Meitei Laishram's well-planned cross was collected by the rival keeper.

Also Read | GT vs MI IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Mumbai Indians Suffer Biggest Defeat Since 2017 in Terms of Runs.

Though trying to maintain possession and control the tempo of the game, the India U-17 boys fell into arrears in the 35th minute when Ricky Meetei Haobam's cross was cleared by Leganes's Senou, and Priso capitalised from the counter-attack, leading to the opening goal of the match.

Succumbing to an early goal did not deter the spirit of the Indian boys and in the 40th minute, Korou Singh Thinguiam tried to level the score off a Guite cross, but his shot was blocked by Allan.

The second half started with a flurry of attacks from the Spanish side and Gonzalo found the back of the net to double the score for Leganes in the 68th minute.

The India U-17 boys earned back-to-back corners, which were thwarted by Leganes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)