Not many would have expected the way in which Gujarat Titans dominated Mumbai Indians in all facets of the game to register a comprehensive 55-run victory on Tuesday, April 25. Fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had gathered to witness a fascinating contest between the five-time champions and defending champs. Although the match was one-sided in a lot of phases, they would not complain as the 2022 winners find themselves with five wins from seven contests with the tournament having reached its halfway stage. For Rohit Sharma and co, it was an evening to forget as their death bowling was exposed once again. With the bat, they hardly posed a challenge as they were eventually restricted to just 152/9 in their pursuit of 208. This defeat was their worst since 2017 in terms of margin of runs. Arjun Tendulkar Six Video: Watch Mumbai Indians' Youngster Smash His First Maximum During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill, due for a big score, played some delightful strokes for his 56 before he was dismissed. At one point, Mumbai Indians bowlers thought they could restrict Gujarat Titans to a total between 170-180. But that was before a stellar partnership from eventual Man of the Match winner Abhinav Manohar (42) and David Miller (46) which completely shifted the momentum in favour of the hosts. The two added 71 runs in just 35 balls with Manohar especially hitting some massive sixes. Rahul Tewatia then came out and calmly smashed 20 off five balls to propel Gujarat Titans to their highest-ever score. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Mohammed Shami, playing his 100th IPL match, set the tone early on with a fine display of fast bowling. He and Hardik Pandya made it tough for Mumbai to get off to a good start with the latter eventually ending up taking the wicket of his counterpart. Mumbai Indians could manage just 29 runs in the powerplay and in a chase of more than 200, it never helps. Shami was at the peak of his powers, bowling 14 dot balls and he would consider himself unlucky to have not gotten a wicket. Then came the spinners from Afghanistan—Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who broke the back of the Mumbai Indians batting with five wickets between them. While Rashid got rid of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, Noor got the big wickets of Cameron Green, Tim David and also the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav. Mohammed Shami Completes 100 IPL Matches, Wriddhiman Saha Makes His 150th Appearance in Indian Premier League During GT vs MI Clash.

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#Mumbai Indians suffered their biggest defeat since 2017 (in terms of run margin)

#Gujarat Titans won their first match against Mumbai Indians.

#Shubman Gill scored his 17th IPL fifty.

#Noor Ahmad completed 50 wickets in T20s.

#Mohammed Shami completed 100 IPL matches.

#Wriddhiman Saha played his 150th match in the IPL.

#Tim David completed 100 catches in T20s.

The five-time champions will have some work to do when they next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 30. Gujarat Titans on the other hand, would have redemption on their mind when they travel to Kolkata to take on the Knight Riders on April 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 01:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).