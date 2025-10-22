New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Indian U20 women's team will travel to Shymkent to play two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19 on October 25 and 28, 2025, as per the AIFF website.

These games will form part of India's preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, which will be held in April 2026. The Young Tigresses have been camping at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and will depart for Kazakhstan on October 23. Head coach Joakim Alexandersson will announce the 23-member squad before the team's departure.

India's U20 women qualified for the Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years after defeating Myanmar in their last qualifying match in August. On the other hand, Kazakhstan will use these games to prepare for their upcoming UEFA Women's U19 Championship qualifiers.

Fixtures:

October 25: Kazakhstan U19 Women vs India U20 WomenOctober 28: Kazakhstan U19 Women vs India U20 Women

Venue: Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Earlier this year, AIFF announced a reward of USD 25,000 for the U20 Women's National Team following their outstanding performance, which secured India's qualification for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in two decades.

The last time India qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup was back in 2006.

The India U20 women produced some fine performances, remaining undefeated in their Group D qualification campaign, where they played Indonesia (0-0), and Turkmenistan (7-0), before defeating hosts Myanmar (1-0) in front of a capacity crowd at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, a campaign where they did not concede a single goal. (ANI)

