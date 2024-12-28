Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia: 474

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of EBFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Cummins/Carey) 82

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen Disqualified From FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2024 for Wearing Jeans, Fined USD 200 Dollars.

Rohit Sharma c Boland b Cummins 3

KL Rahul b Cummins 24

Virat Kohli c Carey b Boland 36

Akash Deep c Lyon b Boland 0

Rishabh Pant c Lyon b Boland 28

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Lyon 17

Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 105

Washington Sundar c Smith b Lyon 50

Jasprit Bumrah c Khawaja b Cummins 0

Mohammed Siraj not out 2

Extras: (LB-2, NB-4, W-5) 11

Total: (For 9 wickets in 116 overs) 358

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-51, 3-153, 4-154, 5-159, 6-191, 7-221, 8-348, 9-350

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 25-2-86-0, Pat Cummins 27-6

-86-3, Scott Boland 27-7-57-3, Nathan Lyon 27-4-88-2, Mitchell Marsh 7-1-28-0, Travis Head 3-0-11-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)