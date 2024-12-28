Mumbai, December 28: The International Chess Federation (FIDE) issued notice to five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and fined USD 200 for breaching the dress code during the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships. Carlsen was also disqualified from taking part in the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships after the Norwegian chess grandmaster refused to comply with FIDE's dress code. Magnus Carlsen Withdraws From FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship 2024 & Blitz Events, Says ‘A Matter Of Principle For Me’ (Watch Video).

FIDE took to their official social media handle and said that the Chief Arbiter informed Carlsen of the breach and requested him to change his attire. However, Carlsen declined to abide by the rules and as a result, he was not paired for round nine of the tournament.

International Chess Federation Official Statement

FIDE statement regarding Magnus Carlsen’s dress code breach FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants. Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code… pic.twitter.com/SLdxBpzroe — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 27, 2024

The federation further stated that the decision was made impartially and applies equally to all the chess players. The statement added that the dress code regulations are drafted by members of the FIDE Athletes Commission. The official body also confirmed that Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi was also fined for breaching the dress code by wearing sports shoes. Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Tied Fifth Spot After First Day of World Rapid Chess Championship 2024 in New York.

Magnus Carlsen has been the reigning World No. 1 since 2011 with a live rating of 2831 (November). His storied career includes five-time World Classical Chess Champion, reigning Five-time World Rapid Champion, reigning Seven-time World Blitz Champion, 2023 Chess World Cup Champion and six-time Norway Chess Champion.

