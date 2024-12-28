Hyderabad FC is struggling once again in the Indian Super League and currently languishes at the 12th spot in the points table. The club has 7 points from 12 games and has already registered nine losses in the campaign. They face East Bengal next in the league, who have gained some momentum in recent times after a poor run of games. The Kolkata giants have four wins in their last five matches and another win and they could push further up in the standings. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Rope In Brazilian Forward Dorielton Nascimento.

Mohamad Rakip will miss out for East Bengal due to suspension and his absence will certainly be felt on the pitch. Jeakson Singh is likely to replace the full-back in the playing eleven as a like-for-like replacement. Dimitrios Diamantakos and Cleiton Silva will be the two players in the attack as they line up in a 4-4-2 formation. Souvik Chakrabarti and Anwar Ali will be the two versatile midfielders in the central areas.

Alex Saji and Stefan Šapić in defence have had a tough time for the club with them leaking in a lot of goals. Joseph Sunny plays the lone striker role in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Cy Goddard as the playmaker. Lenny Rodrigues is not the typical defensive midfielder with the player pushing forward and scoring goals as well. Scroll down for Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC match details and viewing options.

When is Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC will be played on matchday 13 of the ISL 2024-25 season. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Salt Lake City Stadium in Kolkata and it has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India and fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming online for free. Hyderabad will create chances in the game but expect them to succumb to another defeat.

