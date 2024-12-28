Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia: 474

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC Aim To Rebound in Crucial Home Clash With Bengaluru FC.

India 1st Innings (Overnight 164 for 5):

Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Cummins/Carey) 82

Also Read | ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid!’ Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Rishabh Pant on Live Commentary For His Bizarre Shot Selection As Scott Boland Dismisses Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma c Boland b Cummins 3

KL Rahul b Cummins 24

Virat Kohli c Carey b Boland 36

Akash Deep c Lyon b Boland 0

Rishabh Pant c Lyon b Boland 28

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Lyon 17

Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 85

Washington Sundar not out 40

Extras: (LB-2, NB-4, W-5) 11

Total: (For 7 wickets in 97 overs) 326

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-51, 3-153, 4-154, 5-159, 6-191, 7-221

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 22-1-84-0, Pat Cummins 26-5-86-2, Scott Boland 21-4-49-3, Nathan Lyon 21-4-70-1, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-24-0, Travis Head 3-0-11-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)