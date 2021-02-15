Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 329

England 1st Innings: 134

India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 54/1)

Rohit Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26

Shubman Gill lbw b Leach 14

Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ollie Pope/Foakes) 7

Virat Kohli lbw b Moeen 62

Rishabh Pant st Foakes b Leach 8

Ajinkya Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen 10

Axar Patel lbw b Moeen 7

Ravichandran Ashwin b Olly Stone 106

Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Moeen 3

Ishant Sharma c Olly Stone b Jack Leach 7

Mohammed Siraj not out 16

Extras: (B-5, LB-15) 20

Total: (All out in 85.5 overs) 286

Fall of Wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-55, 4-65, 5-86, 6-106,7-202,8-210, 9-237, 10-286.

Bowling: Olly Stone 6.5-1-21-1, Jack Leach 33-6-100-4, Moeen Ali 32-7-98-4, Joe Root 4-0-15-0, Stuart Broad 9-3-25-0, Daniel Lawrence 1-0-7-0. More PTI

