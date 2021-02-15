Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.
India 1st innings: 329
England 1st Innings: 134
India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 54/1)
Rohit Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26
Shubman Gill lbw b Leach 14
Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ollie Pope/Foakes) 7
Virat Kohli lbw b Moeen 62
Rishabh Pant st Foakes b Leach 8
Ajinkya Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen 10
Axar Patel lbw b Moeen 7
Ravichandran Ashwin b Olly Stone 106
Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Moeen 3
Ishant Sharma c Olly Stone b Jack Leach 7
Mohammed Siraj not out 16
Extras: (B-5, LB-15) 20
Total: (All out in 85.5 overs) 286
Fall of Wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-55, 4-65, 5-86, 6-106,7-202,8-210, 9-237, 10-286.
Bowling: Olly Stone 6.5-1-21-1, Jack Leach 33-6-100-4, Moeen Ali 32-7-98-4, Joe Root 4-0-15-0, Stuart Broad 9-3-25-0, Daniel Lawrence 1-0-7-0. More PTI
