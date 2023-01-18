Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India

Also Read | India Women vs Scotland Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs SCO-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Rohit Sharma c Mitchell b Tickner 34

Shubman Gill c Phillips b Shipley 208

Also Read | Indian Wrestlers Protest Against Wrestling Federation Of India at Jantar Mantar, Allege, ‘Players are Being Harassed’.

Virat Kohli b Santner 8

Ishan Kishan c Latham b Ferguson 5

Suryakumar Yadav c Santner b Mitchell 31

Hardik Pandya b Mitchell 28

Washington Sundar lbw Shipley 12

Shardul Thakur run out 3

Kuldeep Yadav not out 5

Mohammed Shami not out 2

Extras: (w-13) 13

Total: (For Eight Wickets in 50 overs) 349

Fall of Wickets: 1-60, 2-88, 3-110, 4-175, 5-249, 6-292, 7-302, 8-345

Bowling: Henry Shipley 9-0-74-2, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-77-1, Blair Tickner 10-0-69-1, Mitchell Santner 10-0-56-1, Michael Bracewell 6-0-43-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-0-30-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)