Auckland, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and New Zealand here on Frday.

India batting:

Shikhar Dhawan c Allen b Southee 72

Shubman Gill c Conway b Ferguson 50

Shreyas Iyer c Conway b Southee 80

Rishabh Pant b Ferguson 15

Suryakumar Yadav c Allen b Ferguson 4

Sanju Samson c Phillips b Milne 36

Washington Sundar not out 37

Shardul Thakur c Latham b Southee 1

Extras: (B-2 LB-1 W-8)

11

Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 306

Fall of wickets: 1/124 2/124 3/156 4/160 5/254 6/300 7/306

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-73-3, Matt Henry 10-1-48-0, Lockie Ferguson 10-1-59-3, Mitchell Santner 10-0-56-0, Adam Milne 10-0-67-1. More

